AEW Fyter Fest Night One preview for tonight
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will be the special Fyter Fest Night 1 episode, airing live from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas.
Fyter Fest Night 1 will be headlined by Jon Moxley defending his IWGP United States Title against Impact Wrestling star Karl Anderson. There will also be a Coffin Match between Darby Allin and Ethan Page.
AEW has announced the following for tonight:
* Wheeler Yuta vs. Sammy Guevara
* Matt Hardy vs. Christian Cage
* Penelope Ford vs. Yuka Sakazaki
* Darby Allin v. Ethan Page in a Coffin Match
* Hangman Page will address his situation with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega
* FTW Champion Brian Cage defends against Ricky Starks
* IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley defends against Karl Anderson
