7/14/21 AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest – Night 1 Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Cedar Park, Texas.

—

Match #1 – IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) (w/Eddie Kingston) vs. Karl Anderson (w/Doc Gallows)

Kingston attacks Gallows with a pipe on the outside as Moxley takes Anderson down in the corner. Kingston and Gallows brawl into the crowd as Moxley delivers chops to Anderson. Anderson comes back with a kick and they exchange shots. Anderson takes Moxley to the corner and delivers more shots, but Moxley comes back with a headbutt. Moxley sends Anderson to the floor and slams him into the barricade. Moxley goes for a suplex on the ramp, but Anderson counters with one of his own. Anderson slams Moxley into the barricade, but Moxley turns it around and slams Anderson into the timekeeper’s table. Moxley beats Anderson against the barricade and tosses him back into the ring. Anderson drapes Moxley over the top rope and dropkicks him back to the floor and into the barricade. Anderson gets Moxley back into the ring and plants him with a spine-buster. Anderson goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Anderson goes to the ropes, but Moxley cuts him off and drops him with a superplex. Moxley and Anderson exchange shots and drop each other with simultaneous clotheslines.

Moxley applies a sleeper hold and goes for the pile-driver, but Anderson blocks it. Anderson knees Moxley in the face and drops him with a brain buster. Anderson goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Anderson drops Moxley with a cutter from the ropes and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Moxley comes back and goes for the Paradigm Shift, but Anderson blocks it. Anderson takes Moxley down again, but Moxley gets to the corner. Anderson delivers an uppercut, but Moxley comes back with a corner clothesline. Anderson comes back and drops Moxley with the Stun Gun and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Anderson comes off the ropes, but Moxley counters with a clothesline. Moxley drops Anderson with the Paradigm Shift and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion: Jon Moxley

—

Lance Archer and Jake Roberts are backstage. Archer calls out Moxley and says this is simple. Archer says Moxley took the title from him in Tokyo, Japan, and it is time for his rematch. Archer says they had a Texas Death Match in Japan, and it would be fitting to do it again in Dallas next week. Archer says one of them will leave the champion, and one of them will not be standing.

—

Earlier today, Alex Abrahantes interviewed Andrade El Idolo. Abrahantes says Idolo has permission to kick down the Forbidden Door and win championships anywhere. Idolo cuts him off and says he is looking for Death Triangle.

—

Taz has joined the commentary team for the next match.

Match #2 – FTW World Championship Match: Brian Cage (c) (w/Hook and Powerhouse Hobbs) vs. Ricky Starks (w/Hook and Powerhouse Hobbs)

Cage delivers a series of right hands to Starks and drops him with a neck-breaker over his knee. Cage slams Starks to the mat and alms him into the corners repeatedly. Cage kicks Starks in the midsection a few times and crotches him on the top rope. Cage drops Starks with a power slam and goes for the cover, but Starks kicks out. Cage charges at Starks in the corner, but Starks dodges him and takes him to the mat as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Starks has a cover on Cage, but Cage kicks out at two. Starks sends Cage off the ropes, but Cage drops him with a shoulder tackle. Starks goes to the floor and grabs the title, but Cage kicks him in the midsection. Cage slams Starks into the apron and grabs the title and sets it in the ring. Cage slams Starks into the ring post and tries it again, but Starks slides through and drops Cage with a clothesline. Starks gets Cage back into the ring and applies a rear choke. Cage backs Starks in the corner and kicks him in the head. Cage goes for a German suplex, but Starks holds on. Cage slams Starks to the mat and goes for the cover, but Starks gets his boot on the ropes at two. Cage delivers a superkick and goes for the cover, but Starks kicks out. Cage brings Starks up top, but Starks gets free and drops Cage with a sit out power bomb. Starks goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out. Starks goes for the title belt, but Hobbs takes it away. Cage drops Starks with a modified F-5 and goes for the cover, but Starks kicks out. Hook distracts the referee and Hobbs hits Cage with the title belt. Starks hits a Spear and gets the pin fall.

Winner and new FTW World Champion: Ricky Starks

-After the match, Taz, Hobbs, and Hook celebrate with Starks as Cage is left lying in the ring.

—

Footage of Malakai Black’s debut from last week is shown. Cody Rhodes comes to the commentary table and calls Black out. Rhodes says a phone call would have sufficed, and what we don’t do is kick 62-year-old men in the face. Rhodes gets to the ring and says he doesn’t win every fight he is in, but he has a better chance when he knows what is coming. Rhodes says this is Fyter Fest and he feels like fighting. Black appears on the screen. He says the crowd cheered when he kicked Rhodes in the face. Black says when he looked Rhodes and Anderson in the eyes last week, the passion wasn’t there. Rhodes invites him to the ring and the lights go out. They come back on and Black is behind Rhodes. They begin brawling and referees and security run out to separate them.

—

Alex Marvez tries to interview Tully Blanchard, but Santana and Ortiz interrupt. They act like they are going to attack him, but say they were taught to respect their elders. They ask him where his boys are at, and he says he will get them.

—

Tony Schiavone is in the ring, and he introduces Adam Page. Page says he felt like a failure after he didn’t win the AEW World Championship, and again after he and Kenny Omega lost the AEW World Tag Team Championship. He says the Dark Order is right, and he is not a failure. He says he is officially challenging for the title, but Don Callis, The Young Bucks, Omega, Brandon Cutler, and The Good Brothers interrupt. Callis says Page is not that guy and Matt Jackson gets into the ring. Jackson says Page left them for a bunch of losers. He says it is clear that Page is still hitting the bottle and he must be lonely. Jackson says Page only has himself to blame and says he is the next great wrestling tragedy. Page decks Jackson and knocks Cutler off the apron. Omega gets in the ring with the title to hit Page, but the Dark Order rush the ring and make the save. Page says he came here for a match and he is not leaving without one. Omega says they can have a match. Omega says not only does Page get him, but he gets all of them, because it will be Page and his goons versus The Elite in a five versus five elimination match. Page says that’s not the match he wanted, but that’s what they’ll do. Page says when they win, he gets a shot at the World title and Dark Order gets a shot at the Tag titles. Omega goes crazy, but Callis calms him down. Omega says that’s cool and gets into the ring. Omega says Page makes a lot of demands for a guy who isn’t in power. Omega says after they win, Page and the Dark Order will not get their title matches. Omega says Page is just afraid to fail in front of everyone again. Omega says if Page is cool with that, so are they. Page says the Dark Order doesn’t back down, so it’s on.

—

Alex Marvez interviews Chris Jericho backstage. Jericho says MJF is an intelligent man, but if he read all of the Greek mythology that he throws around, he would know that Hercules got exactly what he wanted. Jericho says the same will happen with him. Jericho says he will face anyone, walk through fire, walk over broken glass, and do anything it takes to get a match with MJF. MJF and Shawn Spears interrupt and Spears hits Jericho with a chair. MJF says Jericho will face Spears next week, and the stipulation is that Spears can use a chair legally, while Jericho cannot.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy

They lock up and Hardy backs Cage into corner. They stay locked up and Cage backs Hardy into the ropes. They stay locked up and go to the floor as Cage backs Hardy into the barricade. Cage turns it into a side headlock, but Hardy delivers a few shots and gets Cage back into the ring. Cage slaps Hardy in the face and drops him on the apron. Cage slams Hardy into the barricade and gets back into the ring. Cage goes up top and drops Hardy with a dive on the floor. Cage gets Hardy back into the ring and delivers a few shots, but Hardy turns it around and takes advantage. Hardy drags Cage through the ropes and drops him with a DDT on the steel steps. Hardy delivers a few elbow shots and chokes him with the bottom rope. Hardy drops Cage with a neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out. Cage comes back with a few shots, but Hardy catches him with a forearm shot. Hardy catapults Cage into the middle rope and goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.