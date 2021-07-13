WWE Raw viewership/rating for this week

Monday’s live Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE RAW, the final show of the ThunderDome era with the final build for Sunday’s pay-per-view, drew an average of 1.609 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.

This is up 9.31% from last week’s 1.472 million viewers. Last week’s show drew the lowest RAW viewership in history.

RAW drew a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 4.88% from last week’s 0.41 key demo rating. That 0.43 key demo rating represents 560,000 viewers in the 18-49 range, which is up 4.48% from the 536,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.41 key demo rating represented. Last week’s RAW was tied with two other shows for the lowest key demo rating in show history.

Monday’s go-home RAW drew the best viewership since June 21, but still ranked as the fifth-lowest of all-time. The key demo rating was the third-lowest of the year, and the second lowest in history. Viewership was up 9.31% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was up 4.88% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 3.07% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 10.42% from the same week in 2020.

Monday’s go-home RAW featured several matches and segments advertised ahead of time this week – John Morrison vs. Ricochet in a Falls Count Anywhere Match, WWE United States Champion Sheamus returning to defend against Humberto Carrillo, RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles vs. Ivar, RAW Tag Team Champion Omos making his singles debut vs. Erik, Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Nikki Cross vs. Alexa Bliss, the latest on the Jinder Mahal vs. Drew McIntyre feud, plus WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Xavier Woods in a non-title match, which ended up being the opener.

Below is our 2021 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 4 Episode: 2.128 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Legends Night episode)

January 11 Episode: 1.819 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 1.855 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 1.892 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 8 Episode: 1.715 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 15 Episode: 1.810 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.890 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 1 Episode: 1.884 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 1.900 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 15 Episode: 1.843 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 1.816 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Fastlane episode)

March 29 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 12 Episode: 2.026 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 37 episode)

April 19 Episode: 1.907 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 1.774 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 1.872 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 10 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 1.823 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 24 Episode: 1.621 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 1.557 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Memorial Day episode)

June 7 Episode: 1.640 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 14 Episode: 1.742 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 21 Episode: 1.719 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 28 Episode: 1.570 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 5 Episode: 1.472 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 12 Episode: 1.609 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Final ThunderDome show)

July 19 Episode:

2020 Total: 97.744 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode