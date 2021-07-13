Taz shows photo from his very first shoot in 1986

Former ECW Champion Taz went viral on Twitter this week after posting a photo from his first-ever photo shoot.

Trained by WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Rodz, Taz first debuted back in 1986, and had his first significant run as Kid Krush in 1987, for the WWC promotion in Puerto Rico. He revealed a photo from his first shoot, done at Cambridge Studios in Queens, where his aunt worked.

“I don’t these were ever seen to public, my first ever photo shoot (Cambridge Studios, Queens NY). My aunt worked at the studio I got a slight discount, still had to save for a couple of weeks! Haha #KidKrush,” he wrote.

Taz noted in a follow-up tweet that the photo was taken in 1986, just a few weeks before his very first match.

Taz would eventually change his name to The Tazmaniac or The Tasmaniac. He made appearances for IWCCW, NJPW, WWE and WCW, among other promotions, before debuting for the ECW (Eastern Championship Wrestling) promotion in 1993. That promotion would become ECW (Extreme Championship Wrestling) a year later, and the rest is history. Taz became a two-time ECW World Heavyweight Champion, a three-time ECW World Tag Team Champion, and a two-time ECW World Television Champion. He also held the WWE Tag Team Titles once, and the WWE Hardcore Title on three occasions. He has also found success at the announce table, and as a manager, for TNA/Impact Wrestling, and WWE.

Taz is currently managing Team Taz in AEW. The group includes FTW Champion Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Taz’s son, Hook.

You can see Taz’s full tweet below:

