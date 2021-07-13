NXT updates for tonight

Two new matches and a segment have been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

Dakota Kai will face Ember Moon in singles action.

It was noted that Moon might have to overcome odds as NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez is expected to be in Kai’s corner. Moon had been teaming with Shotzi Blackheart, but she was called up to SmackDown this past Friday, and is now going by just Shotzi.

Dexter Lumis vs. Santos Escobar has also been announced for tonight’s show.

This is Escobar’s first match since Legado del Fantasma came up short against NXT Tag Team Champions MSK and former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed in a “Winners Take All” match at “Takeover: In Your House” on June 13. Before that his last singles match was the 2 of 3 Falls match on May 11, where he dropped the NXT Cruiserweight Title to Kushida. Lumis, who reunited with Indi Hartwell last week, has not wrestled since his win over current Million Dollar Champion LA Knight on the April 20 show.

Speaking of Knight, WWE has announced that Cameron Grimes’ butler duties for the Million Dollar Champion will commence tonight. Grimes lost the Ladder Match at last week’s Great American Bash special and per the stipulation, he must now serve as Knight’s butler. After last week’s loss, Knight said he hopes Grimes brings his plunger, toilet brush and plumbing gear because there are toilets to be cleaned. Knight also has cars to be washed, and meals to be cooked. Grimes was given one week to report to duty, and now that time has come.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* Cameron Grimes begins butler duties for Million Dollar Champion LA Knight

* Santos Escobar vs. Dexter Lumis

* Dakota Kai vs. Ember Moon

* Sarray vs. Gigi Dolin

* NXT Breakout Tournament begins with Ikemen Jiro vs. Duke Hudson

* NXT Champion Karrion Kross defends against Johnny Gargano, with Samoa Joe as the special referee

* Fallout from Great American Bash