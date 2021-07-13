Notes on WWE plans for the coming weekend

WWE reportedly has big things planned for their return to touring this weekend.

The ThunderDome is officially behind WWE and now the company will return to the road this Friday with SmackDown in Houston. The Money In the Bank pay-per-view will be held on Sunday in Ft. Worth, and Monday’s RAW will take place in Dallas. You can click here for the current list of WWE tour dates through September.

In an update, it was reported today by @Wrestlevotes that WWE has “some cool and exciting things planned” for the coming weekend. It was also said that fans can expect a surprise or two to happen.

“Truly a pivotal time in recent WWE history,” the report stated.

There is no word yet on what WWE has planned for Money In the Bank Weekend and the return to touring, but we will keep you updated. It’s been believed for months that WWE is saving some of their highly anticipated returns for when there are fans in the crowd. Names like Becky Lynch, John Cena and Brock Lesnar are among those rumored to return in the near future.

Stay tuned for more.