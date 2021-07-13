Notes on the WWE Draft and Raw season premiere

The WWE RAW season premiere is reportedly scheduled for the first week of October.

Current plans call for the RAW season premiere episode to air live on the USA Network on October 4, according to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast.

This will be the 30th season premiere for WWE’s flagship program.

On a related note, the WWE Draft is reportedly being delayed one month.

It was previously reported that the 2021 WWE Draft would begin with the August 30 RAW from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, and then wrap with the September 3 SmackDown from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville.

In an update, Zarian now reports that the Draft will be held on either Friday, October 1 and Monday, October 4, or October 4 and Friday, October 8.

This means the October 4 RAW will be the season 30 premiere episode and Night 1 or Night 2 of the Draft.

WWE has not announced locations for the October shows yet, but it was recently noted that those dates will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Stay tuned for more.