WWE NXT Report – 7/13/2021

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff, who passed away on Monday at the age of 71. We go to a video package of highlights from last week’s NXT Great American Bash special, and hype for tonight’s show.

– We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Vic hypes the main event and sends us to the ring for a grudge match.

Dakota Kai vs. Ember Moon

Out first comes Ember Moon for the opener as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Vic talks about how Ember is happy for her partner, Shotzi Blackheart, going to SmackDown last Friday. Dakota Kai is out next with NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez.

Moon and Kai talk trash in the middle of the ring, then lock up. Moon with a takedown by the arm. Kai turns it around and they tangle, getting back to their feet as fans do dueling chants. Kai with another counter into a headlock, then a shoulder to drop Moon. Kai taunts her. They run the ropes again and Moon mounts some offense, taking Kai down with an arm drag.

Kai turns it around and delivers a running kick in the corner for a 2 count. More back and forth for a minute but Kai grounds Moon again. Moon tries to come back and they botch a move into a pin. Kai rolls to the floor for a breather as Moon stares her down. Moon runs the ropes and delivers a suicide dive, sending Kai into the barrier. Kai comes right back and sends Moon into the apron. Moon fights back from the apron and then drops Kai with a kick from the apron. Moon stands tall on the apron while Kai is down below. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we see how Kai dominated at ringside during the break. Kai slaps Moon around in the ring and works her over. Kai with a snap suplex. Moon kips right back up for a pop. Moon unloads with offense now, dropping Kai with an enziguri. Moon with a pump kick, a neckbreaker, a suplex and kip up for a pop. Moon charges into the corner and ends up hitting a crossbody for 2.

Kai turns it back around and delivers a running boot in the corner. Kai goes on and drops Moon again for another close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Kai and Gonzalez can’t believe it. Fans rally for Moon. Kai and Moon trade offense in the middle of the ring and Moon gets dropped. Gonzalez talks trash as Kai goes back to the top. Moon runs up and kicks her in the jaw.

Moon climbs up and delivers a hurricanrana for a close 2 count. Moon can’t believe it. Moon steps on Kai and goes to the apron. Kai charges but misses. Moon misses a kick but nails a forearm. Kai with a forearm of her own. Kai pulls Moon back in from the apron and turns that into a GTK for the pin to win.

Winner: Dakota Kai

– After the match, Kai stands tall as the music hits. Gonzalez joins her in the ring and raises her arm. The lights go out and here comes Xia Li by herself. Li marches to the ring, walks past Kai, and steps right to Gonzalez. Li says Gonzalez is in the way of her business. Gonzalez removes the NXT Women’s Title belt from her waist, raises it up, and says if Li wants this, she hopes Li shows up this time. Li nods and exits the ring as Gonzalez stares her down. Vic says the challenge was just accepted.

– We see footage from earlier today with McKenzie Mitchell interviewing The Diamond Mine backstage. Malcolm Bivens put over Roderick Strong as the best competitor, Tyler Rust as the best prospect, Hideki Suzuki as the best coach, and himself as the best manager. Bivens says it’s Open Challenge time tonight so they can make some money. Bobby Fish walks up and he says he wants in with this challenge. He faces off with Strong but Bivens says Fish will be wrestling Rust tonight. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package to hype up Ikemen Jiro for tonight’s Breakout Tournament first round match against Duke Hudson.

– We go to the home of Million Dollar Champion LA Knight as Cameron Grimes arrives to begin his butler duties. Grimes shows up late and Knight orders him to meet him out in the back yard first so they can make Grimes presentable. Grimes gets somewhat of a makeover. Knight is seen talking on the phone to someone when Grimes walks up with his “new look” – just a small trim, a wash. Grimes is wearing an over-sized tuxedo now. Knight knocks him and Grimes says Knight’s just mad because he looks so good. Grimes follows Knight to begin his duties as the segment ends.

Tyler Rust vs. Bobby Fish

We go back to the ring and out comes The Diamond Mine – Tyler Rust with Malcolm Bivens, Hideki Suzuki and Roderick Strong. Bobby Fish is already out.

The bell rings and they lock up and tangle as fans chant for Fish. Rust with a back suplex early on. Suzuki, Strong and Bivens watch from ringside, cheering Rust on. Rust continues to dominate, taking Fish back down by his arm. Rust keeps control and kicks Fish in the back. Fish pops back up and rocks Rust as the back & forth continues.

Fish mounts offense and unloads with strikes. Fish back-drops Rust out of the corner. Fish ducks a wild swing and launches Rust into the ropes with a big suplex. Strong gets on the apron and has words with Rust. Fish goes back to keeping Rust down, then tosses him to the floor.

Fish turns back around and has more words with Strong. Rust challenges him to come in the ring. Rust takes advantage and comes back in the ring from behind, taking Fish down with a chop block. Rust follows up with his roundhouse kick finisher to get the pin for the fairly quick win.

Winner: Tyler Rust

– After the match, The Diamond Mine stands tall together as the music hits. They surround Fish in the middle of the ring now as he gets back to his feet. Fans respond with heat. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida suddenly runs down and hits the ring to stand with Fish as The Diamond Mine retreats to the floor. The two sides yell at each other.

– NXT Champion Karrion Kross is seen warming up with Scarlett. Samoa Joe shows up in his referee gear, reminding Kross of a few basic rules for tonight’s main event. Joe asks Kross if he understands but Kross keeps punching the bag. Joe doesn’t like being ignored. He strikes the bag to get Kross’ attention, then asks Kross again if he understands. Kross says what he understands is that is Joe screws him in this match, Joe will be the one to get dealt with. Joe says he will take that as a yes. Joe walks off as Kross seethes. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see footage from earlier today with The Way entering the building – Johnny Gargano, Austin Theory, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell, who is walking a few feet behind the other three. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix stops Indi and asks what happened last week with Dexter Lumis after he carried her away from the ring. She says he just carried her away and put her down, and while they both probably wanted something to happen, it wasn’t the right time because she and LeRae had just dropped the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles to Io Shirai and Zoey Staark. Beth gives Hartwell some advice and says sometimes you just have to take a chance.

Gigi Dolin vs. Sarray

We go back to the ring and out comes Gigi Dolin, the former Priscilla Kelly. We see footage from last week where Dolin interrupted Sarray’s interview with Samantha Irvin, to challenge her to this match, which is Dolin’s singles debut. Out next comes Sarray to the ring.

The bell rings and Sarray offers her hand for a shake. Dolin shakes it and here we go. They lock up and trade arm holds. They run the ropes and Sarray delivers two headlock takedowns. Dolin with counters and we get a stalemate.

They go to lock up again but WWE RAW Superstar Mandy Rose appears on the stage. They’re briefly distracted but they go back at it as fans chant “you don’t go here!” to Rose. Sarray mounts offense after back & forth action. Sarray with a submission in the middle of the ring before she finally breaks it as Dolin hangs on. Dolin counters a suplex and rolls Sarray up for 2. Dolin with another roll-up for 2 off a counter.

Rose continues to watch from the stage. Dolin catches Sarray with a STO for a 2 count as Sarray arches back to her feet. They go at it and Sarray nails a dropkick. Sarray with a running KO dropkick while Dolin is down. Sarray with another innovative suplex in the middle of the ring for the pin to win and keep her undefeated streak going.

Winner: Sarray

– After the match, Sarray stands tall as her music hits. Rose immediately turns and walks away to the backstage area. Sarray celebrates as we go to replays.

– Legado del Fantasma is backstage now. Santos Escobar cuts a promo on Isaiah “Swerve” Scott taking the one thing he wanted from Bronson Reed – the NXT North American Title. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde take shots at Hit Row and their Championship Cypher from last week, saying they have no class. Escobar says a few words about how he’s going to defeat Dexter Lumis tonight before they walk off. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a quick vignette to introduce Duke Hudson ahead of tonight’s NXT Breakout Tournament first round match with Ikemen.

Dexter Lumis vs. Santos Escobar

We go back to the ring and out comes Dexter Lumis first. Legado del Fantasma is out next – Santos Escobar with Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza.

The bell rings and Lumis stares Escobar down. Escobar approaches him and fakes a punch, then kicks the knee and goes to work. Escobar drops Lumis with a shoulder but Lumis kips right up. Escobar turns around and is spooked. Escobar with knee strikes. They run the ropes and Lumis hits the Thesz Press, then right hands.

Lumis crawls around the ring on his knees, spooking Escobar some more and sending him to the floor to regroup. Escobar orders Mendoza and Wilde to “get him” and they surround the ring but Lumis has disappeared. Escobar asks the referee what he means by Lumis is gone. Escobar is suddenly grabbed by something from under the ring, pulling his legs out. Wilde and Mendoza pull him back out to safety. Lumis crawls from under the ring and Legado del Fantasma is spooked again. Back to commercial.

Escobar has control of Lumis in the ring now, working him over. Escobar with a big chop in the corner, and another. Escobar with a kick to the gut. Escobar whips Lumis across the ring and charges in with double knees. Escobar takes Lumis to the top turnbuckle and jumps up with a kick to stun him. Escobar climbs up for a big hurricanrana for a 2 count. He immediately covers for another pin attempt.

Escobar stomps away to keep Lumis down now as fans try to rally. Escobar keeps control and nails a running clothesline in the corner now. Escobar goes on and delivers a suplex. He holds it and goes for Three Amigos but Lumis blocks the third. They trade counters and Escobar drops Luis with double knees. They go on and Lumis finally gets an opening for a pop. They’re both down now but they slowly get up. Lumis gets the upperhand. Fans pop for Lumis as he

Mendoza and Wilde hit the apron to interfere. Lumis drops Escobar with the sitdown side-slam and then goes to apply his Silence submission but the referee doesn’t see Mendoza pull Escobar to safety. Lumis goes to the floor to regroup but Wilde attacks from behind as fans boo. Escobar rolls Lumis back in and ends up hitting the Phantom Driver for the pin to win.

Winner: Santos Escobar

– After the match, Legado del Fantasma stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Legado del Fantasma backs up the ramp but Hit Row is standing there waiting on them – NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy and Ashante “Thee” Adonis. The two sides have words and face off before Legado del Fantasma leaves to the back.

– Wade Barrett sends us to footage from his sitdown interview with Kyle O’Reilly, filmed earlier today. They talk about last week’s Great American Bash loss to Adam Cole. Kyle says losing is a part of what they do, a part of life. He says he looks back on the footage from last week and wonders where his killer instinct was. Kyle says in the past he said he’s sold his soul for The Undisputed Era and he wants it back but now he wonders if he needs it back. Barrett asks if Kyle is saying he needs to make some changes to beat Cole. Kyle says he needs to get his groove back but that old Kyle is still in there. He goes on and says they will fight again because you can’t say and do the things Cole has, and get away with it. Kyle talks about walking through the fire and ends the interview by declaring he is the guy who can and will finish Cole.

– Back from the break and LA Knight is giving some rules to his butler, Cameron Grimes. Knight tells Grimes to mow his large yard. Grimes says this is nothing because he has a heavy duty riding mower and will have it done in no time. Grimes walks over to his riding lawn mower but Knight hands him a reel-style push mower and tells him to have it done within a certain time frame.

– We see footage from the break of Indi Hartwell, apparently taking Beth’s advice, and helping Lumis from the ring, carrying him away. She has trouble carrying him and drops him at the ramp, falling on top of him. She tries to get a kiss when she falls on him but Candice LeRae comes out and tells her “daughter” to stay away from Lumis.

NXT Breakout Tournament Round 1: Duke Hudson vs. Ikemen Jiro

We go back to the ring and out comes Duke Hudson for the first match in the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament. Ikemen Jiro is out next.

The bell rings and they lock up. Hudson over-powers and slams Jiro right to the mat. Jiro, who wrestles with his jacket on, re-groups in the corner but Hudson easily slams him again. Jiro dances around a bit, taunting Hudson and flipping around to avoid him after baiting him in. Hudson fights out of a headlock and Jiro shows off in the corner some more. Hudson catches Jiro in mid-move and puts him on his shoulders, then delivers a big kick, sends him into the top rope, and levels him with a big swinging axe handle.

Jiro fights back but Hudson takes him to the corner for big body blows as the referee warns him. Hudson continues to dominate as fans try to rally for Jiro. Hudson blocks a roll-up but Jiro keeps fighting and rocks him with several right hands to the mouth. Jiro applies a Tarantula submission on the ropes, used by his trainer, WWE Legend Tajiri.

Jiro tries to fly in but Hudson catches him in mid-move and launches him over his head. Hudson with more strikes and a big uppercut to the jaw to level Jiro as fans boo him. Jiro kicks out at 1. Hudson goes for a big running Crucifix Bomb across the ring into the turnbuckles but Jiro counters with a takedown for a close 2 count. Jiro goes on and delivers a Blockbuster, sending Hudson to the floor to re-group. Jiro kicks him through the ropes and springboards out from the apron for a big top rope moonsault.

Jiro comes up clutching his ankle. He brings Hudson back in and they trade more strikes. Jiro with a big superkick to the chest. Jiro charges but Hudson catches him with a big side-walk slam for the pin to win and advance.

Winner: Duke Hudson

– After the match, Hudson stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Hudson stands tall over Jiro and poses.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan. She says she knows Dunne will be watching tonight’s main event closely. Dunne wants to make this clear – he doesn’t care who wins tonight. He tells her to go find Johnny Gargano and ask him who the baddest man around here is, and then ask Karrion Kross what happened when he put Kross in the triangle at Takeover. Dunne goes on about how he can beat them both because he’s the best technician in NXT. Timothy Thatcher walks up and asks if Dunne is the baddest man or the best technician in NXT. Dunne asks who’s asking. Tommaso Ciampa runs in and attacks. The two teams continue brawling as security and officials try to break them up. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how The Way dropped the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles to Io Shirai and Zoey Stark last week.

Aliyah and Jessi Kamea vs. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro

We go back to the ring and out already is The Robert Stone Brand – Aliyah and Jessi Kamea, plus Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter.

The bell rings and Kamea kicks Kacy right into the corner as Aliyah laughs. She stays on her and in comes Aliyah to take over. Aliyah with a running back elbow in the corner. Aliyah with a Northern Lights suplex for 2. Robert Stone cheers at ringside as Aliyah and Kamea dominate for several minutes, keeping Kacy near their corner with quick tags.

Kamea decks Kacy while Aliyah holds her. Kacy kicks out at 1. Carter finally gets the tag but Aliyah doesn’t see it. Carter unloads on Aliyah. Aliyah drops her and baits Kacy back in. Carter rolls Aliyah up but the referee doesn’t see it. Kamea runs in and breaks the pin up. Kamea and Kacy end up sent to the floor.

Carter gets the upperhand on Aliyah now. Carter holds Aliyah in position for a neckbreaker as Kacy tags in and goes to the top. She hits the 450 on Aliyah while Carter holds her, then covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter

– After he match, the music hits as Carter and Catanzaro head to the back together. Stone enters the ring to try and help Aliyah up but she knocks him back. They have words and she screams at him about how she’s helped him more and done way more for him than he has her. She attacks him and sends him into the corner, then unloads and beats him down. Fans chant for Aliyah now as Kamea is still recovering on the outside, but is watching. Aliyah continues hitting Stone while he’s down as fans go wild for her. Aliyah exits the ring as Kamea looks at her confused. Franky Monet walks out and waves to Kamea at ringside, and says something to her that we can’t hear. Kamea follows Monet up the ramp as Stone stumbles from the ring, telling them to just go, maybe pleading with them.

– Special referee Samoa Joe approaches Johnny Gargano, Austin Theory and Candice LeRae in the back. Gargano and Theory are full of jokes and antics, even chanting Joe’s name. Joe gives the same rules he gave Karrion Kross earlier – protect yourself at all times, obey my commands at all times. Gargano and Theory continue with their antics. Joe walks out and Pete Dunne is standing there. They briefly face off before Dunne walks away. Fans boo the sight of Dunne as we go back to commercial.

– We see footage from earlier today of LA Knight catching Cameron Grimes by his pool, wearing underwear and cowboy boots. Knight also spots some kid doing the grass. Knight isn’t happy. Grimes says he agreed to be Knight’s butler, but he’s also a millionaire. The kid walks up, named Noah, and Grimes goes to pay him several hundred dollars for finishing the grass but Knight stops him. Knight has a strict no-kid policy on his property. The kid ends up kicking Knight in the shin, and Grimes knocks Knight in the pool, acting like it was an accident.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Adam Cole to a pop.

Cole takes the mic and says it feels good to say he told you so. He told the world he is better than Kyle O’Reilly and he proved that at Great American Bash. He also proved he’s the greatest NXT Superstar in the world, and that Kyle’s win at “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” was a fluke. Cole goes on about how pathetic Kyle’s earlier interview was. Cole says Kyle should highly reconsider wanting that rematch because they know Cole will embarrass him again.

Cole is tired of talking about O’Reilly, he wants to talk about Samoa Joe. He mocks Joe and brings up how Joe put him in the Coquina Clutch, then did nothing while O’Reilly attacked him. Cole says Joe is nothing but an over-paid security guard in a suit, who does not scare him. Cole would call Joe out but he knows he’s not man enough to come out. Cole knows no one else in the locker room is man enough to face him. The music hits and out comes Bronson Reed. Reed talks about how Cole is a manipulator and says since he no longer has the NXT North American Title, he has noting to lose. Reed goes on and says all eyes are on him with everyone wondering what he’s going to do next.

Reed says since Cole is NXT’s Golden Boy, he sees Cole as his golden ticket. Cole goes to superkick him but Reed catches it. They tangle a bit and Reed runs over Cole, sending him to the floor to retreat. Cole looks on from the ramp until Joe’s music hits and out he comes to a pop. Joe stops and they have a brief staredown. Joe enters the ring and plays to the crowd as Reed watches him. Joe also gives a brief stare to Reed as we see Cole heading to the back. It’s time for the main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Franky Monet is backstage with Robert Stone and Jessi Kamea. Stone is asked if Aliyah is still a part of the group. Monet says The Robert Stone Brand will no longer have to worry about Aliyah. Mandy Rose walks up and says it looks like the brand is under new management. Monet laughs and smiles as Rose walks away. Stone looks disappointed.

– Announced for next Tuesday is Roderick Strong and Tyler Rust vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida and Bobby Fish, plus NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez defending her title against Xia Li.

NXT Title Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Karrion Kross

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as special referee Samoa Joe waits. Johnny Gargano is out first with Austin Theory. Out next comes NXT Champion Karrion Kross with Scarlett. We get formal ring introductions from Taylor.

Joe raises the title in the air as Kross and Gargano face off to end the formal intros. Gargano suddenly attacks Kross before the bell starts. They continue brawling and Kross rams Gargano into the corner across the ring. Kross dumps Gargano on his head and dusts his hands off.

Kross kicks Gargano while he’s down as fans chant “Johnny Wrestling!” now. Kross works Gargano over in the corner as Joe warns him. Kross with a snap suplex. Gargano dropkicks Kross to the floor and stays on him. Gargano with a kick and a running flip from the apron, taking Kross back down on the floor. Gargano walks away standing tall but Kross pops right back up and stalks him. Gargano turns around to Kross leveling him on the floor. They trade forearms at ringside as Joe counts.

Kross charges but Gargano moves and Kross hits the steel ring steps shoulder-first. Kross fights Gargano off and picks him up by his neck, slamming him back into the edge of the announce table. Kross stands tall as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial with a second referee checking on Gargano while he’s down. Kross returns to the ring and waits.

Back from the break and Kross controlled most of the break. Kross runs into a boot in the corner now. Gargano rocks Kross again. Kross charges in the corner but Gargano moves and Kross hits the ring post. Scarlett gives him some words of encouragement as he hangs in the corner.

Gargano fights Kross off now and mounts offense. Gargano stuns Kross with an enziguri. Gargano nails the Slingshot Spear from the apron for a close 2 count. Kross gets sent to the floor but Gargano hits a suicide dive to send him into the barrier.

Fans chant for Gargano as he brings it back in. Kross blocks One Final Beat and delivers a Northern Lights suplex, then a vertical suplex. Gargano kicks out just in time. Fans rally for Gargano now but Kross takes him up top, facing the crowd. Joe warns him. Kross goes for the super Doomsday Saito but Gargano brings them to the mat to avoid it. Gargano with two big kicks. He readies for a third but Kross levels him with a lariat.

Kross scoops Gargano and rams him into the turnbuckle head-first, then goes to body slam him on the mat but Gargano turns that into a tornado DDT for a close 2 count. They trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now. Kross with a chokeslam. Kross says he owes Gargano now. He runs the ropes but Gargano superkicks him, and again. Kross is dazed now. They tangle and Kross applies the Kross Jacket submission, taking him to the mat. Gargano counters and turns it into the GargaNo Escape as fans pop.

Kross powers up and spins Gargano around. Gargano counters but Kross immediately applies the Kross Jacket. Joe watches close as Gargano starts to fade to the mat. Fans rally and Gargano finally gets the bottom rope to break the hold. Kross takes advantage of Joe’s full 5 count. Joe nudges him away and Kross seethes now. Kross comes back over and gets in Joe’s face for a few words.

Kross follows to the floor where Gargano is trying to recover. Kross slams Gargano back into the Plexiglas barrier a few times, telling him it’s time to go, Johnny. Kross grabs half of the steel ring steps and raises them in the air but Joe grabs them from behind and puts them on the ground. Joe and Kross face off and have words. Joe tells him all he has to do is jump. Gargano flies from the ring and hits a big tornado DDT on the floor. Joe is surprised. Gargano brings it back in for One Final Beat but Kross kicks out just in time.

Gargano can’t believe the kick out. Kross gets back up and dodges a superkick, then nails the big forearm to the back of the head to rock Gargano. Kross with a big powerbomb, holding it for two more, then a fourth but Gargano blocks that one. Kross blocks a reversal and drops Gargano with the Doomsday Saito.

Joe checks on Gargano while he’s on his back. Kross waits in the corner as fans chant for Gargano. Gargano gets up but Kross drops him with the forearm to the back of the head for the pin to retain.

Winner: Karrion Kross

– After the match, Kross stands tall as the music hits. Scarlett joins him. Joe brings the NXT Title belt to Kross and raises his arm. Kross lets him raise it briefly but then yanks his arm back down. Joe and Kross have words now as things get heated in the middle of the ring. Gargano rolls to the floor. Joe looks ready to attack but Scarlett gets in between them.

Joe turns and goes to exit the ring but Kross attacks from behind and takes him down with the Kross Jacket submission. Kross screams about how Joe brought this on himself as Joe fades and goes out. Kross lets Joe go and he goes flat on the mat. Scarlett brings the NXT Title belt to Kross and they stand tall over Joe. Scarlett raises Kross’ arm in the air as NXT goes off the air.

