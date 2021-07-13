John Cena WWE return update

John Cena is reportedly scheduled to return to WWE TV this month following the Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

As we’ve noted, Cena has been expected to wrestle at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, August 21 in Las Vegas, challenging WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

While it’s been reported by multiple sources that Cena is still a go for SummerSlam, there’s been no word on when he will actually return to TV to set that match up. Until now. In an update, Fightful Select reports that the working plan is for Cena to return on the July 23 SmackDown episode.

The July 23 SmackDown is scheduled to take place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. This will be the post-Money In the Bank episode.

It was noted that Cena could return sooner than that, but as of today, the plan is for Cena to make his long-awaited WWE return on the July 23 SmackDown on FOX episode.

Sunday’s Money In the Bank pay-per-view will feature Reigns defending against WWE Hall of Famer Edge. There’s no word yet on how they will get to Cena vs. Reigns, but Edge vs. Seth Rollins is also expected for SummerSlam.

Focusing on his acting career, Cena has been away from WWE TV since losing the Firefly Fun House Match to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36 in 2020.

Stay tuned for more on Cena’s WWE return.