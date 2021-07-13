Impact TV tapings in August to have fans

Impact Wrestling will once again welcome fans back to Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee for live TV tapings next month.

Impact TV tapings will be held on Sunday, August 15; Monday, August 16; Tuesday, August 17.

A limited number of tickets for these tapings will go on sale this Friday, July 16 at 10am ET.

The first set of Impact tapings with fans back in the crowd will be held next week as the Slammiversary pay-per-view takes place on Saturday, July 17, and then post-pay-per-view TV tapings on Sunday, July 18 and Monday, July 19, all from Skyway Studios.

