Gigi Dolin issues challenge for NXT

Sarray has been challenged to a match on tonight’s WWE NXT episode.

As seen in the video below, Sarray was being interviewed by Samantha Irvin when Gigi Dolin, the former Priscilla Kelly, interrupted and issued a challenge.

“So, Toni Storm doesn’t think you’re quite on her level, but I think you’re a hell of a competitor, and oooh, I’ve been yearning for some competition to finally give NXT a taste of Gigi Dolin, and I think it would be a pleasure to step in the ring with you,” Dolin said to Sarray.

Sarray then accepted the match. Dolin said she’d go talk with NXT General Manager William Regal, and then walked off to end the segment.

The video was actually recorded after last week’s NXT Great American Bash episode. Earlier in the night, Toni Storm was interviewed in a backstage segment where she dismissed Sarray’s comments from the week before, where she said she wanted a match with Storm.

As noted, WWE revealed during Friday’ SmackDown, via new vignette, that Storm is headed to the blue brand. It looks like her mini-feud with Sarray will not be happening.

Dolin, a top international women’s star, made her WWE debut back on the January 22 edition of 205 Live, teaming with Cora Jade for a loss to Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. She then teamed with Zayda Ramier for a loss to LeRae and Hartwell on the March 31 NXT show, and has not been seen since then.

The match with Sarray will mark Dolin’s WWE singles debut since being signed. She actually worked the Mae Young Classic back in 2018, losing to current Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo in the first round.

Sarray, a top women’s wrestler from Japan, made her debut on the April 20 NXT show with a win over new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Zoey Stark. She then defeated Aliyah on May 18, and teamed with Stark for a win over Aliyah and Jessi Kamea at “Takeover: In Your House” on June 13. She has not wrestled since then.

Stay tuned for more. Below is the video of Sarray and Dolin: