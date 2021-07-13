DK Publishing announces new book titled WWE Rule the Ring!

DK Publishing today announced the release of WWE Rule the Ring, a new book which takes readers on an exciting journey to learn what it takes to become a WWE Champion, perform at WrestleMania and even escape a steel cage match.

Packed with WWE Legends, amazing showdowns and more, WWE Rule the Ring! is the newest addition to DK’s ‘Discover What It Takes’ series brought to life with doodle-style illustrations, making it an ideal summer reading choice for readers ages 7+.

Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Asuka, and Kofi Kingston are on the cover of the book. This book is available now and can be purchased wherever books are sold for a retail price of $7.99.