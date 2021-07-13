AEW Elite General Manager mobile video game out on July 15

The newest AEW video game, titled AEW Elite General Manager, will be released in two days on July 15 for mobile devices and will be available for both iOS and Android devices.

Features for the game include the ability to manage and book a constantly-evolving, ever-expanding roster of over 90 AEW wrestlers; challenge your friends or take on rival GMs around the world in casual and ranked online play. Earn your bragging rights by ruling the leaderboards; prove your GM abilities by completing daily missions and taking on a series of unique challenges to earn achievements and special rewards; and customize your chosen wrestlers with a massive variety of available gimmicks which provide various abilities and powerful effects that will influence the outcome of your matches and improve your chances of running a successful show.

This is the second game for AEW after the universally-panned AEW Casino game which was just a random casino game branded with the AEW logo.

The commercial for the game features Kenny Omega and Orange Cassidy and you can see some of the gameplay below.