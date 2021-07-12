Wrestling stars honor Paul Orndorff on Twitter

Many pro wrestling stars have paid tribute to the legendary Hall of Fame pro wrestler “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff today.

As noted, Orndorff passed away at the age of 71 in Fayetteville, Georgia. You can click here to read our original report, which includes the message from his son, Travis.

You can click here to read statements on Orndorff’s passing from WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling and the Cauliflower Alley Club. The NWA also paid tribute to Mr. Wonderful this afternoon.

They wrote, “The NWA sends it condolences to the friends & family of the legendary Mr. Wonderful Paul Orndorff. We’ll forever be grateful for the memories and admire the legacy he leaves us with. #MrWonderful #RIPPaulOrndorff”

Triple H remembered Orndorff as one of the best bad guys in pro wrestling.

He wrote, “A #WrestleMania main eventer, @WWE Hall of Famer, and one of the industry’s best bad guys. Our thoughts and sympathy are with his family at this difficult time.”

Kane also paid tribute, writing,”Paul Orndorff, one of the all-time greats, has passed away. RIP, Mr. Wonderful.”

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. recalled many great memories with his friend.

“My heart and my prayers go out to the family of my friend and colleague, Mr. Wonderful, Paul Orndorff. Great wrestler and many great memories. Rest In Peace my friend,” Ted wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge remembered Mr. Wonderful as the first wrestler he hated and feared as a kid. Edge also recalled training with Orndorff and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan before WrestleMania 21.

Edge wrote, “Paul Orndorff was the first wrestler I hated & feared as a child. I was at the Big Event in Toronto. Changed my life. Years later the morning before WrestleMania 21, I trained with him and Hulk. I was a little kid again. One of my fondest memories. Thank you for all of them Paul.”

Speaking of The Hulkster, he thanked Mr. Wonderful for always making him fight for everything during their feud.

Hogan wrote, “Just got slammed with the Paul Orndorff news,RIP my brother,love you and thank you for always making me fight for everything in our matches,heaven just got even more Wonderful,love U4LifeHH”

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff noted how Mr. Wonderful was a good friend to his son, Garett.

“So sorry to hear this news. I always enjoyed working with Paul. He was a good friend to my son Garett and I and we shared some memorable times away from the wrestling business. Rest easy my friend,” Bischoff wrote.

AEW’s Jim Ross remembered his fellow WWE Hall of Famer as a man’s man.

JR wrote, “Paul Orndorff was a true, man’s man. A stud. Condolences to Paul’s family and friends. [folded hands emoji] [cowboy hat face emoji]”

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recalled how he loved watching and working with Orndorff.

“I’m so sorry to learn of the passing of Paul Orndorff. As a fan, I loved watching him. As a wrestler, I loved working with him. He brought intensity and believability to every match and promo. Truly one of the all-time greats. #RIPPaulOrndorff,” Foley wrote.

CM Punk recalled meeting Orndorff at a WCW live event around 1995.

“Damn. Orndorff. I went to a wcw house show at the uic pavilion once. Maybe 95ish. Him and Sherri were the best on that show with working the crowd. Think I have his autograph on a patriot mask somewhere. Rest in power Mr. Wonderful,” Punk wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair also remembered Orndorff as The Brandon Bull, a reference to his hometown of Brandon, Florida.

“So Sorry To Hear Of The Passing Of Paul Orndorff aka Mr. Wonderful aka The Brandon Bull. Great Guy, Legit Tough! He Was Another Amazing Athlete That I Had The Pleasure Of Wrestling An Hour For The NWA Championship On Many Occasions! Rest In Peace! [folded hands emoji x 3],” Flair wrote.

Adam Pearce credited Mr. Wonderful with inspiring his use of the piledriver.

“Godspeed, Paul Orndorff. Thank you for the opportunities you afforded me and the knowledge you passed down. You always shot me straight, and though I never told you, you were the reason I learned and used the Piledriver. Rest well, sir. [folded hands emoji],” Pearce wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik wrote, “PAUL ORNDORFF. MY BROTHER. YOU WERE THE TOUGHEST. WE TRAIN TOGETHER. WE RIDE TOGETHER. YOU WERE EXCELLENT BUBBA. I AM SO SAD I LOVE YOU FOREVER REST IN PEACE”

Mr. Wonderful began his pro wrestling career back in 1976. He had stints with WWE, WCW, SMW, Mid-South, the NWA, NJPW, and many other promotions. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2017, the NWA Hall of Fame in 2009, and the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2009. He was also an inductee into the University of Tampa’s Football Hall of Fame, Class of 1986.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched a few days ago to help prepare for Orndorff’s farewell. The campaign can be found here. The campaign had a $25,000 goal this morning as of his passing, $1,408 earned by around 1pm. The campaign now has raised $2,506 with 103 donors.

Also below are Twitter tributes from JBL, Braun Strowman, Charlotte Flair, Dutch Mantell, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, Joey Janela, Brian Gewirtz, “Abyss” Chris Park, Kizarny, Tommy Dreamer, Davey Richards, Gail Kim, Tyrus, Les Thatcher, Frankie Kazarian, Dustin Rhodes, Aiden English, and Matt Hardy.

Stay tuned for more on Orndorff’s passing. You can see the tributes from several pro wrestling stars below:

