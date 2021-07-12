ROH Issues Statement Regarding Issues Watching Best in the World on Honor Club

ROH has apologized to fans encountering issues trying to watch Best in the World on Honor Club. The company acknowledged that there have been some issues trying to log into their streaming app to watch the PPV and promised to make good on refunds or credits if fans order it through the FITE app.

You can see the statement below, which reads:

We apologize to some of our fans who are still experiencing login issues with Honor Club for #ROHBITW. An option would be to watch through the FITE app and we will correspondingly make good on any refunds and/or credits. Thank you once again for supporting ROH.