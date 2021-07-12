ROH announces location for their Death Before Dishonor PPV

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

For the first time in nearly four and a half years, Ring of Honor is holding a live pay-per-view event in Lakeland, Fla.

The best wrestlers on the planet will be in action when Death Before Dishonor comes to RP Funding Center on Sunday, Sept. 12.

History will be made that night, as ROH crowns a new women’s world champion in the Quest for Gold tournament final.

ROH is riding a wave of momentum after presenting its first live pay-per-view with fans in attendance Sunday night at Best in the World, where Bandido shocked the wrestling world by defeating RUSH for the ROH World Title.

Tickets go on sale for HonorClub members on Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time, and for the general public on Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

Tickets will be priced at $50 and $30, plus all applicable fees. During the HonorClub presale members will receive a $10 discount on each ticket purchased.

Death Before Dishonor has been a signature event in ROH since 2003 and has featured several ROH World Title changes. Moreover, the last time ROH held a pay-per-view in Lakeland — Supercard of Honor in 2017 — the show was headlined by a bout that was voted Match of the Year.

Keep it locked onto ROHWrestling.com and ROH’s social media channels for match announcements.

Don’t miss your opportunity to see the hard-hitting, in-your-face action that only ROH can deliver live and in person!

ROH PRESENTS DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR

SUNDAY, SEPT. 12

BELL TIME: 7 P.M.

DOORS OPEN: 6 P.M.

RP FUNDING CENTER

701 W LIME STREET

LAKELAND, FL 33815