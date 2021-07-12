Raw Tag Team Championships to be defended at MITB

WWE has moved the upcoming RAW Tag Team Titles match to the Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

It was announced on tonight’s RAW that AJ Styles and Omos will defend their RAW Tag Team Titles against The Viking Raiders at Sunday’s pay-per-view. The match was originally announced for next Monday’s live RAW from Dallas, Texas.

Tonight’s RAW saw Ivar defeat Styles in singles action, while Omos made his singles debut with a win over Erik. WWE at one point mentioned the title match for next week’s RAW, but after the Omos vs. Erik match it was announced that the titles will be on the line this Sunday.

Stay tuned for more on Sunday’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view, which will air live from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Below is the updated card:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Ricochet vs. Riddle vs. John Morrison vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins vs. King Shinsuke Nakamura

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya vs. 1 SmackDown Superstar TBA

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match

Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

The Viking Raiders vs. AJ Styles and Omos (c)