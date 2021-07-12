Notes on Chris Hero and Eric Bischoff

– Last night Ring of Honor presented their Best In The World pay per view from their home-base in Baltimore, which marked the promotion’s first event with fans since the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, and saw top company superstar Bandido become the new ROH world champion.

According to Post Wrestling, Chris Hero was backstage for last night’s show and was working as an agent. ROH Chief Operating Officer Joe Koff confirmed that report with the publication stating, “Chris was there and is always home at Ring of Honor.” The Knockout King has an extensive history with the company, and is a former two-time ROH tag team champion.

– During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke on criticism of the WWE creative process. Here’s what he had to say:

If there is a perception out there that wrestlers don’t really have a voice in their creative in WWE and it’s really all up to the writers, that’s not accurate. I can only tell you about the very brief period of time I was involved in the creative process back in 2019, but talent would often go to the writers with their ideas. It was up to the writers to help shape that idea. No matter how great you are as a performer and how much experience you’ve had, it doesn’t necessarily mean you’re that great at putting together an extended storyline that fits into the framework for what you need for television. As a talent, you could go to a writer that understood the basic building blocks of a great story and say, ‘I’ve got this great idea between me and this person over here.’ And it was up to that writer to work with that talent and come up with an idea that makes sense and then present that idea ultimately to Vince McMahon. I saw that a lot.