New date for Kevin Nash on Broken Skull Sessions

The Broken Skull Sessions episode with WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Kevin Nash is now scheduled air on Money In the Bank Sunday.

As noted, the interview was originally scheduled to air this past Sunday on Peacock and the WWE Network, as the end to nWo Week, which was held to celebrate 25 years of the group. However, WWE pulled the interview from their schedule, and it did not air this past Sunday.

In an update, the WWE Network schedule now has the interview at premiering this Sunday, the day of the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

For those who missed it, below is an extra scene from the interview with Stone Cold calling on Big Sexy to name as many nWo members as he can in 30 second. Nash names Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Scott Steiner, Lex Luger, Sting, Konnan, Randy “Macho Man” Savage, Marcus “Buff” Bagwell, Scott Norton, Virgil, Horace Hogan, “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig, Rick Rude, and Miss Elizabeth.

“Was The Yeti in there?,” Nash jokingly asked to end this round of “30 Second Shot Clock” with Austin.

