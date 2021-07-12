LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a graphic in memory of Hall of Famer “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff, who passed away at the age of 71 today.

– The final RAW of the ThunderDome era opens up on the USA Network with a tape delay. The Money In the Bank go-home show begins with a video package looking back at last week.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Xavier Woods

We go right to the ring and out first comes The New Day – Xavier Woods with Kofi Kingston. We see MVP, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Lashley’s Ladies backstage. MVP hypes Lashley up before they head to the ring for this non-title opener. The announcers hype Kingston vs. Lashley at Money In the Bank. Lashley hits the ring and poses in the corner as pyro goes off.

Back and forth after the break. Woods rocks Lashley with a superkick from the corner. Lashley looks to turn it back around with a big slam but Woods turns that into a tornado DDT. Woods runs the ropes and leaps over the top rope, taking Lashley down on the floor as he tried to recover.

Woods brings it back into the ring but Woods dumps him to the apron and he hangs on. Woods with a kick to the head from the apron. Woods goes to the top and nails a missile dropkick for 2. Woods goes right into a Crossface submission. Lashley ends up powering up and out, slamming Woods with a side-slam. MVP encourages Lashley from ringside.

Lashley man-handles Woods some now. Woods blocks the Dominator but Lashley comes right back with a big chokeslam in the middle of the ring as Kofi looks on. Lashley keeps control and ends up running Woods head-first into the ring post. He goes down in front of Kofi. Lashley breaks the count and then brings Woods back in. Lashley waits in the corner and then delivers a big Spear when Woods gets right back up as Lashley’s Ladies celebrate at ringside.

Lashley stands over Woods to pose. Woods counters an attempt and rolls Lashley up for the pin to win out of nowhere.

Winner: Xavier Woods

– After the match, the music hits as Kofi checks on Woods at ringside. A seething Lashley looks on and he’s disappointed. Lashley makes his exit, walking up the ramp with the WWE Title, straight past MVP and Lashley’s Ladies. The New Day celebrate in the ring now as we get more replays. Woods and Kingston taunt MVP as he looks on from the bottom of the ring.

– Still to come, Eve Maria and Doudrop will be on Alexa’s Playground. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened between Xavier Woods and Bobby Lashley. Kevin Patrick stops MVP backstage and says Lashley was seen leaving the arena. MVP admits Lashley left, but says it’s not a big deal like everyone is making it to be. MVP guarantees Lashley will be in The VIP Lounge tonight. MVP insists Lashley will be just fine.

– We see how Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal by DQ last week after interference by Veer and Shanky. The trio then attacked Drew after the match and Jinder stole Drew’s sword, which is a family heirloom. We see footage from this afternoon, showing Jinder arriving to the arena on his custom motorcycle. Veer and Shanky give Jinder the sword and he looks it over.

– Alexa Bliss is backstage on Alexa’s Playground, sitting on a swing. She talks about how exciting RAW is and looks to possibly winning the Money In the Bank briefcase, and the kind of fun she can have with the contract. Eva Marie interrupts and is sitting on a swing, with Doudrop sitting behind her. Eva wants to be introduced. Bliss goes on about how she likes Doudrop’s name. They laugh about it but Eva isn’t thrilled. Bliss asks Doudrop a question, to describe her time on RAW in one word, but Eva interrupts and goes on taking credit for everything like usual, including last week’s match. Bliss calls Eva a bonus guest but she’s not happy with that idea because she’s the star of RAW, a headliner. Eva goes on and calls this a dingy, dirty, grubby, little playground. Eva says she can see why Bliss only invited Doudrop. Eva calls on Doudrop to leave with her and says the Eva-Lution deserves so much better. Doudrop waves at Bliss and walks off behind Eva as Bliss mocks Eva.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Jinder Mahal, Veer and Shanky. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see how Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair won an award at ESPN’s The ESPYs Awards this past weekend. Jinder is in the ring now. He’s reflected this past week and maybe he took things too far with Drew McIntyre last week, even through Drew has always taken from him. Jinder goes on and wants to extend an olive branch. He calls Drew out to the ring so he can apologize, shake Drew’s hand, and give the sword back.

Drew appears on the big screen. He wants Jinder to cut through the BS and get to the point because he knows Jinder is a decorated champion, but also a liar. Jinder says he wanted to do this in person but so be it. Jinder has a table with a red cover in the middle of the ring. He says he sent Veer and Shanky to have Drew’s sword re-finished. The cloth is removed and the sword has been broken. Jinder apologizes and says something must have happened.

Drew says you can’t expect to show up to RAW with something and not expect to have your stuff destroyed. Drew pulls his real sword out and reveals the sword in the ring is a replica. He then reveals that he has Jinder’s motorcycle with him. Drew starts destroying the bike as Jinder, Veer and Shanky look on from the ring. Drew mocks Jinder and says it’s nothing a little elbow grease can’t fix. Drew kicks the bike over and walks off as his music plays in the arena. Jinder seethes in the ring.

– Nikki A.S.H. (Nikki Cross) is backstage when Riddle walks up and gives her props for hew superhero gear. He wonders why she can’t use her powers and fly up to snatch the Money In the Bank briefcase. Nikki says she loves superheroes as much as the next person, but she’s just… almost a superhero, and there’s no flying, just yet. They do some more comedy and Nikki runs away for her match, saying it’s time to fly. Riddle says he thought she said she couldn’t fly.

Nikki A.S.H. vs. Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss

We go back to the ring for tonight’s Fatal 4 Way with the RAW entrants for the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. Out first comes Nikki A.S.H. as the music hits. She poses in the corner as we go back to commercial.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.