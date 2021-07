While rumors had her joining Impact Wrestling, Chelsea Green’s first stop post-WWE will be in Ring of Honor as she debuted during Sunday’s Best in the World.

She will also be part of the upcoming Women’s title tournament which kicks off on July 31st on ROH TV and will conclude at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view this September. Green will replace Vita Vonstarr who was removed by Maria Kanellis-Bennett due to breaking the rules of interfering in a match.