Broken Skull Sessions episode with Kevin Nash pulled from WWE Network

The Steve Austin Broken Skull Sessions episode with Kevin Nash which was supposed to wrap up nWo Week did not air and was pulled from the schedule as well.

This follows the removal of the WWE Icons: Lex Luger original documentary which was also pulled from its premiere last Sunday.

WWE pushed the Broken Skull Sessions episode on social media all week with Steve Austin also posting and retweeting about the show. Austin did not comment publicly about the show being removed, nor did Kevin Nash. Just like with the Luger doc, WWE has also chose not to discuss the reasons behind the removal.