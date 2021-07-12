Brock Lesnar appearing on cooking show, has a pony tail now

Jul 12, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

Brock Lesnar is sporting a new look these days.

Lesnar is set to appear on an episode of the YouTube cooking show hosted by The Bearded Butchers, Scott and Seth Perkins. The brothers recently posted photos to Twitter to announce the episode.

“Brock Lesnar joins the Bearded Butchers! The bonds of butchering are what brought the Beast to spend a few days honing his butchering skills as we showcased techniques and tricks for this Viking. Full video coming to YouTube so stay tuned!!! @HeymanHustle #brocklesnar #ufc #wwe,” they wrote.

As seen in the photos below, The Beast is sporting a ponytail these days. He also has a goatee without a mustache, which is different from the thick beard he was seen wearing in December.

Lesnar turns 44 years old today. He has been away from WWE since losing the WWE Title to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, but he is rumored to be returning in the near future.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

One Response

  1. Joe A says:
    July 12, 2021 at 1:13 pm

    Dude looks like a Tekken character and I’m all for it.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Indi Hartwell

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal