Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison ink AEW deals

Jul 12, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Brian Pillman Jr.’s MLW contract technically ran through the weekend’s Battle Riot III tapings, and it didn’t take long for AEW to put him under contract..

Pillman’s partner, Griff Garrison, has also signed a full-time contract with AEW. The move was expected by most within the company.

