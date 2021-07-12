Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison ink AEW deals
Brian Pillman Jr.’s MLW contract technically ran through the weekend’s Battle Riot III tapings, and it didn’t take long for AEW to put him under contract..
Welcome to the team…#BrianPillmanJr (@FlyinBrianJr) is #AllElite pic.twitter.com/AkhGywNJAA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2021
Pillman’s partner, Griff Garrison, has also signed a full-time contract with AEW. The move was expected by most within the company.
Dreams really do come true ❤️ https://t.co/7JtXF6BXNX
— Griff Garrison (@griffgarrison1) July 12, 2021