Brian Cage vs. Buddy Murphy, and a Darby Allin note

– A big rumored news item that surfaced over the last couple of weeks was that AEW superstar and former TNT champion Darby Allin would be appearing in the upcoming Jackass 4 film, an idea that was perpetuated when Jackass icon Steve-O made a cameo in one of Allin’s video promos for Dynamite.

However, Allin has taken to Twitter and denied that he is in the film after responding to a post made by Knotfest, who reported that he would be appearing alongside Shaquille O’Neal, Tony Hawk, Eric Andre, and UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Allin writes, “I ain’t in this movie!”

Allin is set to take on Ethan Page in a coffin match on Wednesday’s Fyter Fest on TNT. Check out his tweet below.

I ain’t in this movie! https://t.co/iRgtwIORzM — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) July 12, 2021

– Timothy Embler posted on Facebook:

On Saturday September 18th live from the 2300 Arena Worlds Collide! Secure your tickets now at battlegroundcw.com and witness live the epic clash of two forces that will come together in one incredible showdown. Witness AEW’s FTW Champion Brian Cage go one on one with the supremely talented Buddy Murphy!

The 2300 Arena will be the setting. The Battleground will be the place. You will be the witness. Doors open at 6:30 with belltime at 7:30 sharp! Come see history