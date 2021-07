7/12/21 AEW Dark Elevation Results

Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Miami, Florida.

—

1. Thunder Rosa defeated Dreamgirl Ellie

2. Matt Hardy (w/Angelico, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, and The Blade) defeated Fuego Del Sol

3. Riho defeated Amber Nova

4. Powerhouse Hobbs (w/Hook) defeated Baron Black

5. Yuka Sakazaki defeated KiLynn King

6. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

The Gunn Club (Billy Gunn and Colten Gunn) and Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) (w/Julia Hart) defeated Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico) and The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster)

7. Brian Cage defeated Alan Angels

8. Leyla Hirsch defeated Kelsey Heather

9. Scorpio Sky (w/Ethan Page) defeated Shawn Dean

10. Tay Conti defeated Labrava

11. Jungle Boy (w/Luchasaurus) defeated Lee Johnson (w/Dustin Rhodes)

12. Red Velvet defeated Leila Grey

13. Trios Tag Team Match

Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, and Wheeler Yuta defeated Jora Johl and Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen)

14. Hikaru Shida defeated Julia Hart (w/Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison)

15. Darby Allin (w/Sting) defeated Angelico (w/Isiah Kassidy and Matt Hardy)