WWE announces 11 more live events for September

WWE announced 11 more live events for the month of September including the location of the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Monday Night Raw on September 13, 20, and 27 will take place in Boston, Raleigh, and Cincinnati respectively. The TD Garden will host the September 13 show, PNC Arena will welcome the September 20 show, and the Heritage Bank Center will host the September 27 Raw.

The September 17 and 24 Friday Night Smackdown broadcasts will be live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta and Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia respectively.

Extreme Rules on September 26 will be taking place from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

WWE also announced five non-televised live events. On September 11 there will be a show at the Capital One Arena in Washington, on September 12 it’s a live event at the Times Union Center in Albany, North Charleston hosts the September 18 show from the North Charleston Coliseum, the James Brown Arena in Augusta will have the September 19 show, and the last one is September 25 at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Tickets for all the mentioned shows go on sale on Friday, July 16 at 10AM local time in each market.