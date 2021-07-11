Smackdown rating for 07/09/2021

Smackdown on FOX this week drew an overnight rating of 1,880,000 viewers, up 140,000 viewers from last week’s overnight. Last week’s show ended up doing 1,862,000 in the final number so this week is already ahead.

The first hour started with 1,956,000 viewers and then dropped to 1,805,000 for the second hour. The show also drew a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demo, beating everything else on network TV for the #1 spot.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV.com)

