Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair dazzle at the 2021 ESPYS

The Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair match at WrestleMania 37 won the WWE Best Moment of the Year and the two were present at the ESPYS Awards yesterday to receive the award in person during the ABC broadcast.

Both Banks and Belair looked absolutely stunning with dresses that scream Superstars as they took the stage. Belair, who won the title in that match, carried her Smackdown Women’s title with her as well.

The two made history by becoming the first African American females to main event at WrestleMania.

WWE fans had to vote for the award with the final four also including Belair’s Royal Rumble win, Edge’s Royal Rumble win, and Bad Bunny wrestling at WrestleMania.

