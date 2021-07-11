Naomi Deactivates Twitter Account Following Fan Backlash Over Jimmy Uso Arrest

As many of you may know, WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso was arrested for another DUI in Pensacola, FL last week and it would appear now that his wife and fellow WWE Superstar Naomi is taking the heat. More than several fans are blaming Naomi, citing her for the cause of Jimmy Uso’s recent charges. It got so bad that at one point that one person told Naomi to kill herself. It should be noted that Naomi had nothing to do with her husband’s actions and wasn’t even present when he was arrested.

Several WWE Superstars came to Naomi’s defense as Zelina Vega, Mia Yim and Cedric Alexander went to bat for her. You can check out their responses below: