Young Bucks poke fun at Big E on Twitter

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks took to Twitter on Friday and poked fun at recent comments made by WWE Superstar Big E.

As noted last month, WWE declared The New Day as the greatest tag team of all-time after releasing the 50 Greatest Tag Teams series on Peacock and the WWE Network. Shortly after the reveal, Big E tweeted a statement on the honor.

“I know many will disagree with the list but being named the greatest tag team of all time makes me reflect on our journey. I’m massively grateful for @TrueKofi & @AustinCreedWins. I’m thankful we bet on ourselves & were unafraid to pursue a path that felt right for us,” Big E wrote back on June 30.

In an update, The Bucks mocked Big E’s tweet and declared themselves the greatest tag team of all-time.

“We know many will disagree with the list but being named the greatest tag team of all time makes us reflect on our journey. We’re massively grateful for us. We’re thankful we bet on ourselves & were unafraid to pursue a path that felt right for us,” they wrote.

Big E has not commented on the tweet as of this writing, and neither have Kofi Kingston or Xavier Woods. However, Big E did “like” the post on Twitter. This has not been confirmed but the tweet appears to be a friendly jab from The Bucks as there has been some sort of friendship between the two teams in recent years.

You can see the two tweets below:

