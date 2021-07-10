Updated WWE Money In the Bank card

A few changes were made to the WWE Money In the Bank card during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

The line-up for the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match was finalized as Seth Rollins defeated Cesaro to qualify, while King Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin to qualify.

Rollins and Nakamura join Big E, Kevin Owens, Ricochet, Riddle, John Morrison and Drew McIntyre as participants in the men’s MITB match.

As noted earlier, the “I Quit” match between Bayley and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair was nixed due to Bayley being out of action with an injury. It was then announced that Belair will defend against Carmella during next Friday’s SmackDown. Due to Carmella receiving the title shot, she has been removed from the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. Liv Morgan is her replacement.

Liv joins Zelina Vega, Asuka, Naomi, Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss as confirmed entrants in the women’s MITB match. There are still two blue brand spots to be filled on next Friday’s go-home show.

The 2021 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view will take place on July 18 from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Below is the updated card:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Ricochet vs. Riddle vs. John Morrison vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins vs. King Shinsuke Nakamura

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. 2 SmackDown Superstars TBA

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match

Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)