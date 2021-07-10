Toni Storm to debut on Smackdown

WWE NXT Superstar Toni Storm is headed to the SmackDown brand.

A teaser vignette for Storm aired during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode. There’s no word on when she will debut, but the vignette said she will be coming soon to the blue brand.

Storm first started working with WWE in June 2017 for the inaugural Mae Young Classic. She signed a contract in May 2018, and ended up winning the Mae Young Classic at Evolution in October 2018. Storm started working the NXT UK brand in the summer of 2018, and went on to capture the NXT UK Women’s Title at NXT UK “Takeover: Blackpool” in January 2019, by defeating current RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. Storm would later work the WWE Survivor Series and Royal Rumble pay-per-views. She took an 8 month hiatus and returned to the main NXT brand in October 2020. Since then she has had a few brief feuds, but nothing major.

Storm worked a RAW dark match this past Monday, defeating the returning Tegan Nox. Her last NXT TV match came on May 18, a win over new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Zoey Stark.

As noted, tonight’s SmackDown also saw Nox and Shotzi Blackheart make their SmackDown debuts. They are now billed as just Nox and Shotzi. You can click here for details, photos and videos on their debuts.

Stay tuned for more on Storm’s SmackDown debut. You can see her teaser vignette below: