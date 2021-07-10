President Biden asks FTC to work on banning non-compete clauses

President Biden has asked the Federal Trade Commission to ban or limit non-compete contracts which would allow anyone to work immediately right after leaving a job or after getting terminated.

Non-compete clauses are part of WWE contracts, usually 90 days for main roster talent and 30 days for others at the WWE PC and NXT. AEW also has something similar but no one has jumped ship yet. The Biden Administration says that such contracts drive down the wages and makes it harder for employees to switch companies for better-paying jobs or conditions.

A sweeping ban of non-compete clauses would enable anyone to jump ship from one company to another without having to wait to show up at another workplace. Non-compete clauses are used mainly in the private sectors and the White House says that roughly half of the businesses use them.

Banning such clauses will be a tough task to accomplish though and will see quite a few resistance from businesses lobbies.