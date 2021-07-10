Linda McMahon accompanies Donald Trump to press conference announcing lawsuits

Former WWE President and Trump cabinet member Linda McMahon accompanied her former boss, Donald Trump, to the press conference where he announced class-action lawsuits against Facebook, Twitter, Google, and their CEOs Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey, and Sundar Pichai.

The former President was banned from social media completely and was often censored during his later stages of his presidency. McMahon’s appearance was confirmed by Axios.com in a story covering Trump’s press conference.

Trump appointed his long-time friend Linda McMahon as the Administrator of the Small Business Administration when he took office but resigned her position in late March 2019 to take a senior position as the chair of the pro-Trump super PAC America First Action to help him get re-elected.