JR: “I was pleasantly surprised that Malakai Black joined us”

Jim Ross during a recent interview told what he said to Malakai Black after finally meeting him for the first time back stage after Dynamite.

“I was pleasantly surprised that Malakai Black joined us. I saw him after the show, he shook my hand. I never met him before, he said he was glad to meet me and likewise for me.

“I said, ‘We’re counting on you. We’re counting on you to play in a big way. Not just come in and be one of the boys, but come in and be one of the stars’. I think he hadn’t heard that in a while