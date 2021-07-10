Impact rating/viewership for Thursday

Thursday’s new edition of Impact Wrestling drew 120,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.

This is up 73.91% from last week’s 69,000 viewers, which was the lowest audience in the history of the show.

Thursday’s episode drew a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 100% from last week’s 0.02 key demo rating, which was the third-lowest in the history of the show on AXS, and the lowest of the year so far.

Thursday’s 0.04 key demo rating represents around 120,000 viewers in the 18-49 range.

It should be noted that last week’s record lows coincided with program guide issues, which caused Impact not to be listed on some cable and satellite guides.

This week’s Impact viewership and key demo rating were the best since the June 10 episode, which was the go-home show for Against All Odds. Viewership was up 73.91% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 100% from last week.

Impact viewership for Thursday was down 11.11% from the same week in 2020.

This show featured Brian Myers vs. Jake Something in the opener, Lady Frost vs. Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo in an Open Challenge, W. Morrissey vs. Jason Page, Deontae Evans and Manny Smith in a 3-on-1 Handicap Match, Havok and Rosemary vs. Kimber Lee and Susan in a #1 contender’s match, Karl Anderson vs. Rich Swann vs. TJP vs. Deaner, a Slammiversary contract signing for Sami Callihan vs. Impact World Champion Kenny Omega as the main event, and more.

Below is our updated 2021 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker, along with the top 5 moments from Thursday’s show:

January 5 Episode: 148,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 12 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 147,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 26 Episode: 186,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 2 Episode: 173,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 153,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 197,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-No Surrender episode)

February 23 Episode: 170,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 134,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 144,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 16 Episode: 146,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Sacrifice episode)

March 23 Episode: 116,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 148,512 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (final Tuesday night episode)

April 8 Episode: 168,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first Thursday night episode)

April 15 Episode: 132,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hardcore Justice episode)

April 22 Episode: 145,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 120,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Rebellion episode)

May 6 Episode: 123,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 112,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Under Siege episode)

May 27 Episode: 140,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 143,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 124,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 17 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Against All Odds episode)

June 24 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 69,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 8 Episode: 120,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 15 Episode:

2020 Total: 8.010 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode