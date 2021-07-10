Former WWE talent says she was scammed out of $2,500
Former WWE talent Vanessa Borne revealed that she was scammed out of 2,500 dollars worth of NBA finals game 2 tickets by David Baker. He’s the nephew of Astros manager Dusty Baker.
As I told you all, Tuesday was a horrible day..this is why:
I got scammed by David Baker (Dusty Baker’s nephew).
All I wanted to do was watch my @suns for game 2.
Ended up being manipulated and led on for days/hours/minutes leading up to the game.
Spread the word😑 pic.twitter.com/tJrd2lbmhA
— Danielle Kamela (@VanessaBorneWWE) July 10, 2021
Thank you all for the positive messages, if anything please learn from my experience.
Don’t be too trusting! Wouldn’t wish this upon anyone else.
(And I’m still excited about the @suns in the finals despite this experience)
— Danielle Kamela (@VanessaBorneWWE) July 10, 2021