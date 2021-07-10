Former WWE talent says she was scammed out of $2,500

Former WWE talent Vanessa Borne revealed that she was scammed out of 2,500 dollars worth of NBA finals game 2 tickets by David Baker. He’s the nephew of Astros manager Dusty Baker.

As I told you all, Tuesday was a horrible day..this is why:

I got scammed by David Baker (Dusty Baker’s nephew).

All I wanted to do was watch my @suns for game 2.

Ended up being manipulated and led on for days/hours/minutes leading up to the game.

Spread the word😑 pic.twitter.com/tJrd2lbmhA

— Danielle Kamela (@VanessaBorneWWE) July 10, 2021