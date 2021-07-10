Former WWE talent says she was scammed out of $2,500

Jul 10, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Former WWE talent Vanessa Borne revealed that she was scammed out of 2,500 dollars worth of NBA finals game 2 tickets by David Baker. He’s the nephew of Astros manager Dusty Baker.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Nadia Sapphire

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal