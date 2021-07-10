Braun Strowman Shows Interest in Joining WWE

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman took to Twitter last night and commented on how he’s waiting to get “out of jail” and beat people up.

Strowman was released from WWE on June 2, and is reportedly under a 90-day non-compete clause that will make him a free agent on Tuesday, August 31. Strowman said he’s ready to fight.

“While I sit here with a belly full of pizza I can’t help but think about how much I like beating people up!!!!!! How many more days do I have till in out of jail??? I wanna fight!!!!! #Whof***ingWantsSome #MyMitsAreRatedEForEveryone #CatchMeOutside,” he wrote.

One fan responded and said AEW star Wardlow “wants some.”

Strowman responded, “Everyone thinks they do still they stand across the ring from me. #LikeNoOneTheyHaveEverSceen”

The Monster Among Men has been rumored for a run with AEW after Mark Henry, who now work with the promotions, recently stated that there was interest on both sides.