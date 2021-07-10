Bayley Shows Video of WWE Tearing Down the Thunderdome Set

Former SmackDown women’s champion Bayley took to Twitter earlier today and shared a video of the WWE crew tearing down the company’s setup at the ThunderDome in Florida, as next week marks WWE’s return to the road after nearly 15 months at the same location in what is being referred to as the pandemic era.

Bayley, who recently suffered an injury that will keep her out of action for roughly nine months, reminisces on all the memories that have taken place during that time, including her two Hell in a Cell matchups with Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks. She writes, “Tons of championship matches, multiple tag team matches, so much yelling at Cole, contract signings, 2 Hell in a Cell matches, frustration, wins, losses, tears, endless memories for the past 15 months. So….What’s another 9? Goodbye PC/Pandemic/Thunderdome Era.”