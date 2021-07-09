WWE Smackdown preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature the final Money In the Bank qualifying matches for the Men’s Ladder Match.

This will be the final SmackDown of the ThunderDome era as next week’s go-home show will air live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

WWE has announced Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin for tonight’s qualifiers. The winners will join Big E, Kevin Owens, Ricochet, Riddle, John Morrison and Drew McIntyre as participants in the match.

It’s possible that the last two entrants for the Women’s MITB Ladder Match will be revealed tonight as well. Liv Morgan is expected to end up with one of those spots. The match currently features Zelina Vega, Carmella, Asuka, Naomi, Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss.

WWE is teasing that Universal Champion Roman Reigns will retaliate against WWE Hall of Famer Edge on tonight’s show. Reigns did not appear last week as Edge took out Jimmy Uso instead. Jimmy likely will not appear tonight, unless it’s to write him out of the storylines, due to his DUI arrest this past Monday night. Edge vs. Reigns is set to take place at Money In the Bank.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.