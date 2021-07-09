Video: Maria Kanellis-Bennett and Mike Bennett throw out first pitch at MLB game

Ring of Honor Wrestling’s power couple, multi-time World Tag Team champion Mike Bennett and the executive producer for the Ring of Honor Women’s Division, Maria Kanellis-Bennett through at first pitches at Wrigley Field last night prior to the Chicago Cubs vs. the Philadelphia Phillies game.

Last night was one of the coolest experience of my life. I often wonder what younger Mike would think of Adult Mike. After last night, Young Mike thinks Adult Mike is pretty cool. @Cubs @ringofhonor @MariaLKanellis pic.twitter.com/nRpvxilhKO — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) July 9, 2021