Video: Maria Kanellis-Bennett and Mike Bennett throw out first pitch at MLB game

Jul 9, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Ring of Honor Wrestling’s power couple, multi-time World Tag Team champion Mike Bennett and the executive producer for the Ring of Honor Women’s Division, Maria Kanellis-Bennett through at first pitches at Wrigley Field last night prior to the Chicago Cubs vs. the Philadelphia Phillies game.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Himeka Arita

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal