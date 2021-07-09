LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– The final WWE SmackDown of the ThunderDome era opens up with a video package, looking back at last week’s show. We’re backstage at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as Jimmy Uso tries to enter the locker room suite of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He seems anxious but Paul Heyman stops him. Heyman says Reigns is headed to the ring to handle something. Heyman assures Jimmy he will get the attention he wants later tonight. Uso walks off.

– We go to the normal SmackDown intro video. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is backstage now as fans in the arena boo. Heyman approaches and takes the title, and bows to the champion. Reigns and Heyman head to the ring as the music starts up. We’re now live from the Yuengling Center as Michael Cole welcomes us to SmackDown at the ThunderDome for the final time. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. Reigns stops on the stage and raises his title in the air as the pyro explodes.

Fans chant “Roman sucks!” now. He takes the mic and says he knows people were not happy with him being absent last week. A lot happened last week that he wasn’t happy with either. He goes on about how he doesn’t like a liar, and that’s what WWE Hall of Famer Edge is. Reigns talks about how he smashed Edge at WrestleMania 37, and Daniel Bryan, and dismisses Edge’s comments from last week. He goes on and mentions family, and how this might be a good time to handle some family business. The music interrupts and out comes Jimmy Uso.

Jimmy says he got in Edge’s face last week for us, not himself, for us, but he didn’t see Reigns last week. Uso says he showed up while Reigns was on vacation. Reigns says he didn’t tell Uso to make decisions for them. Reigns says if anyone earned a vacation, it’s him, but he doesn’t take them. He was busy doing what Jimmy couldn’t do, doing his job, too. The Uso’s music hits again and out comes Jey Uso making his return.

Jey says he’s back for all of them. He tells Jimmy he’s always got his back, even through these tough times right now. Could that be a reference to the DUI arrest? Jey tells Jimmy that they need to get back to what they do best and win the Tag Team Titles once again. Reigns says this is what he’s been saying all along. No one can touch them all if they’re together. He goes on and says no one can touch them if they do it his way. Reigns opens his arms and then hugs Jimmy and Jey at once. Fans boo as Reigns embraces them and looks on. The Usos and Reigns end the segment on the same page.

– Baron Corbin is backstage when Kayla Braxton approaches. She asks about tonight’s Money In the Bank qualifier against Shinsuke Nakamura. Corbin says he needs to win this match. His life is a mess. He’s lost his crown, his car, he’s missed house payments and is close to having his house foreclosed on. He goes on about winning Money In the Bank again and says winning is the only opportunity he has at turning his life back around. A somber Corbin walks off.

Money In the Bank Qualifying Match: Baron Corbin vs. King Shinsuke Nakamura

We go back to the ring and out comes Baron Corbin walking with no entrance. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Big E to watch the match from ringside. He sets up his couch near the announce table. Big E is already confirmed for the Money In the Bank Ladder Match. They air a video package showing recent events that have Corbin down & out. We see video from earlier today of King Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs arriving in a Mercedes G-Wagon. This is Corbin’s car that was repossessed last week. Corbin seethes in the ring as Boogs comes out to begin Nakamura’s entrance. Boogs starts playing and out comes Nakamura to join him.

We see Big E and McAfee enjoying foot baths at ringside as Boogs performs. Corbin snaps and attacks Nakamura at the bottom of the ramp as Nakamura does his entrance. Boogs makes the save and Corbin is sent into the barrier. Boogs checks on Nakamura as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Corbin catches Nakamura off the second rope and drives a knee into his gut. McAfee and Big E are still doing commentary from the couch, with their foot baths. Corbin controls Nakamura and keeps him down with boots. Corbin slingshots Nakamura over the top rope for a 2 count.

Nakamura turns it around with a kick. Nakamura with the high knee in the corner with Corbin draped over the top turnbuckle. Nakamura goes on and delivers a sliding knee for a 2 count. Corbin counters and drops Nakamura. Corbin with a single-leg Crab now. Corbin with a big back suplex for a 2 count.

Big E and McAfee are cracking jokes on Corbin’s hairline. Nakamura fights Corbin away in the corner with elbows, then kicks him out of the ring. Corbin gets up and drops Boogs at ringside with a right hand. Nakamura leaps at Corbin but Corbin counters and slams Nakamura onto the announce table with a big Brainbuster. Corbin rolls back into the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin is working Nakamura over in the corner. Corbin charges in the opposite corner but hits the ring post shoulder-first when Nakamura moves. Nakamura and Corbin tangle now. Nakamura nails a kick and drops him. Nakamura charges as Corbin gets up but Corbin catches him with Deep Six for a close 2 count. Corbin brings Nakamura back in from the apron with a suplex. Nakamura kicks out and Corbin shows some frustration now.

Corbin takes Nakamura to the top but Nakamura fights back with forearms. Nakamura ends up bringing Corbin to the mat with a Triangle. Corbin powers up with a powerbomb in the middle of the ring but Nakamura keeps the submission locked in. Corbin tries to power out once again but he fades to one knee in the Triangle. Corbin breaks it with the ropes but Nakamura covers him for a 2 count.

Nakamura readies in the corner now. He charges for Kinshasa but Corbin meets him with a big clothesline. Nakamura fights Corbin off and delivers more kicks to daze Corbin on his knees. This time Nakamura nails Kinshasa for the pin to win and qualify for Money In the Bank.

Winner: King Nakamura

– After the match, Nakamura celebrates with Boogs performing on his guitar as the music hits. Nakamura joins Big E, Kevin Owens, Ricochet, Riddle, Drew McIntyre and John Morrison as confirmed MITB entrants. A disappointed Corbin sits up on the mat at ringside as Big E and McAfee taunt him while jamming to Boogs.

– The Usos are backstage. Jimmy Uso apologizes to Jey Uso but Jey says its nothing, they’ve been doing this since kids. Jey says someone like Edge will bring a family back together. Jey asks Jimmy if he’s ready to take care of some family business tonight before Jimmy does. Jimmy is, but he stares ahead with a serious look on his face.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka vs. Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart

We go back to the ring and out come WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka. Cole says they have been challenged by a new tag team making their debuts. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the champions are in the ring. They cut promos on how a new tag team has challenged them to a non-title match. They’re not thrilled but they’re ready to fight. The music interrupts and out comes WWE NXT Superstars Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox, riding Shotzi’s tank to the ring. They fire the missile and it almost hits the champs as they look on from the ring.

Nox starts off with Natalya. They lock up and trade counters. Natalya slams Nox and they tangle on the mat. Shotzi tags in for a double team sequence. Shotzi rolls Natalya for a 2 count. Nox comes back in for more double teaming and quick tags. Shotzi with an assisted cannonball for a 2 count but Tamina makes the save.

Natalya shoves Shotzi away and tags in Tamina. Tamina ends up dropping Shotzi with a kick to the face for a 2 count. Tamina with a corner clothesline, then another big clothesline. Tamina drops an elbow for another close 2 count. Tamina controls Shotzi and elbows Tegan off the apron tot he floor. Natalya tags in and catapults Shotzi into a superkick from Tamina.

Nox runs in and goes at it with Tamina, then saves Shotzi from a Natalya pin. Nox takes out Tamina again, sending her to the floor. Natalya drops Tegan but Shotzi clotheslines Natalya. Shotzi goes to the top and hits her Ball Pit senton for the pin to get the non-title win.

Winners: Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox

– After the match, Nox and Blackheart celebrate in the ring as the music hits. The champs look on from the floor, disappointed.

– Megan Morant is backstage with Edge, asking if he has comments on Roman Reigns and The Usos reuniting. Edge says he will save his comments for later when he goes to the ring to call Reigns out. He takes shots at Reigns and The Usos, then mentions that this won’t be a happy family reunion, and that’s a spoiler, not a prediction.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Sonya Deville. Cole talks about Bayley being out of action for 9 months with an injury. Deville is here to announce Bayley’s replacement for the Money In the Bank match against SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Back to commercial.

