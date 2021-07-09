Alberto El Patron wants WWE Championship back

Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio (aka Alberto El Patron) continues to tease another run with the company.

Alberto has posted several tweets as of late, mostly in Spanish, about his time with WWE and a potential return. This week he posted a viral tweet that shows him next to the old WWE Title belt.

He captioned the photo with, “One more time? [eyes emoji]”

The Pride of Mexico has also launched a new YouTube channel, as announced in the Twitter video below. He noted that his first video will be uploaded next week. The channel has 875 subscribers as of this writing.

Alberto is scheduled to return to the ring on Saturday, July 31 in McAllen, Texas at the Payne Arena for the loaded Hecho en Mexico indie event. He will work the Triple Threat main event that night with Andrade El Idolo and Carlito. Alberto is one of the promoters of the event.

You can click here for Alberto’s recent comments on the criminal charges he’s facing, and click here for his recent comments on a potential WWE return and his past mistakes.

Alberto has apologized for some of his past issues and made it known that he wants another chance with WWE. It remains to be seen if they will give him that shot.

Alberto first signed with WWE in 2009 and was released in August 2014 following an incident with an employee. He returned to the company in October 2015, for a run that lasted until September 2016. Del Rio is a two-time WWE Champion, a two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion, a two-time WWE United States Champion, a one-time Royal Rumble winner, and a one-time Money In the Bank winner. He has also held the AAA Mega Title, the WWL World Heavyweight Title, the CMLL World Heavyweight Title, and while he was with Impact Wrestling he held the GFW Global Title and the Unified GFW World Heavyweight Title.

Stay tuned for more on Del Rio. You can see a few related tweets below:

One more time? 👀 pic.twitter.com/E8Cg9UsgKB — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) July 8, 2021

Hopefully we can do this again, but this time, in Mexico amigo 🇲🇽🙏 https://t.co/v1BqtQIMXH — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) July 8, 2021

🚨🚨🚨¡Última hora!🚨🚨🚨 Oficialmente estrenamos mi canal de YouTube. La próxima semana estrenaremos nuestro primer video. Suscríbete ahora: https://t.co/nQMXlS3TxU pic.twitter.com/1qcO0Hfekq — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) July 8, 2021