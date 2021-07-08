WWE to release Q2 earnings

WWE will report their second quarter 2021 earnings on Thursday, July 29.

It was announced today that company officials will report their Q2 2021 results on Thursday, July 29 at the close of the market. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, and Chief Financial Officer Kristina Salen will host a conference call with investors at 5pm ET.

As always, we will have full coverage of the earnings press release at the close of the market, and then live coverage of the call.

It will be interesting to see if the recent corporate re-structuring and budget cuts will be discussed with the earnings report and call.

