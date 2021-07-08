UFC’s Jorge Masvidal and Amanda Nunes appear on Dynamite

UFC fighters Jorge Masvidal and Amanda Nunes appeared at the Road Rager Dynamite yesterday in Miami along with Dan Lambert, the founder of the world-renowned American Top Team MMA gym.

The three were about to get interviewed by Tony Schiavone before Lambert hijacked the microphone and stepped in the ring to cut a heel promo, running down AEW, its stars, and wrestling in general. Lambert said that if he wants to see good wrestling, he has to put in a VHS tape of Championship Wrestling from Florida and not see this, saying that AEW sucks.

As Lambert ranted on and on, Lance Archer then stormed down the ring with Jake “The Snake” Roberts and knocked him out before delivering the Blackout.