Trish Stratus shares “mom bod” photo

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is trending on Twitter this afternoon after she posted a bikini photo to show her “mom bod” off.

Trish posted the bikini photo and captioned it with, “Mom bod.”

The 45 year old Stratus has two children with her husband, a son born in 2013 and a daughter born in 2017. She still does yoga and sells various fitness products, and runs the Stratusphere Living brand on her website.

Trish’s “mom bod” photo has received responses from Charlotte Flair, Carmella, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze, Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim, Kayla Braxton and Eva Marie. You can see their tweets below, along with the original tweet:

😍😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 8, 2021

DAYUMMMMMMMM 🤤🤤🤤🤤 — Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) July 8, 2021

🔥🔥🔥 damn… I knew I should of birthed babies😂 — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) July 8, 2021

Dizammmmm 🔥🔥🔥🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽✨💕 — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) July 8, 2021

Lord have mercy. 🔥🔥🔥 — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) July 8, 2021