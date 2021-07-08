The Rock announces premiere date for Red Notice on Netflix

Former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has announced that his Red Notice movie will premiere on Netflix on Friday, November 12.

Rock took to Twitter this morning and hyped the action comedy thriller up.

[revolving light emoji] You’re officially on notice [revolving light emoji] @Netflix’s biggest movie ever #REDNOTICE premieres in your living rooms around the globe on NOV 12 [fire emoji] [Earth emoji] FBI’s top profiler. World’s most wanted art thief. And the greatest conman the world has never seen… @GalGadot @VancityReynolds #REDNOTICE [tumbler emoji],” he wrote.

Red Notice also stars Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

The official synopsis for Red Notice reads like this: “An Interpol issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen.”

