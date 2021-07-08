Smackdown MSG pre-sale today, only vaccinated fans to be allowed in

Pre-sale for WWE’s return to Madison Square Garden on September 10 kicks off today at 10AM ET with tickets on sale to the general public starting on Friday, July 9 at 10AM.

If you want to attend the live Smackdown on FOX broadcast from MSG you can use the pre-sale code SOCIAL at Ticketmaster.com to unlock tickets now and get them before they go on sale for everyone.

Madison Square Garden has some COVID-19 rules for attending events at the arena and it is important to note that anyone over the age of 16 will need to be fully vaccinated to attend this show and proof has to be provided upon entry. Your final vaccine dose need to be administered at least 14 days prior to the event. Children under the age of 16 have to provide proof of a negative antigen or PCR COVID-19 test to attend when accompanied by a vaccinated adult.