Notes on Brock Lesnar and WWE

WWE officials reportedly want Brock Lesnar to work live events when he returns.

We’ve noted how WWE wanted Lesnar to return at SummerSlam on August 21, but that there was no deal in place as of late June.

In an update, it was indicated by Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast that the plan for Lesnar to return at SummerSlam didn’t work out due to creative reasons. Regarding the financial side of things, it was noted that WWE wants Lesnar to commit to live shows.

WWE continues to work on a Lesnar return deal, and eventually he will be back. It’s believed that SummerSlam is now planned out and Lesnar isn’t needed at this point, but if he told them he wanted to work the show, then they’d probably figure it out.

It was noted that Lesnar is in WWE’s future plans, but there’s no word on exactly what he will be doing when he returns, or when that will be.

There’s been talk that WWE is saving several big returns for when the company returns to touring with fans in the crowd, which begins next week with the Money In the Bank go-home edition of SmackDown in Houston. WWE getting Lesnar to commit to working live events would surely help with ticket sales.

Lesnar has not been seen in WWE since losing the WWE Title to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37 in 2020. His contract expired last year, but it’s been expected since then that he will eventually return to the company.